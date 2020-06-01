Maine writers sought for anthology 

HAMPDEN — Words can’t cure COVID-19, but they might help Mainers impacted by the virus. Maine story, poem and essay writers are invited to contribute their works to an anthology of writing by Mainers during the COVID-19 crisis. All publisher profits will be donated to the COVID-19 Relief Fund of the United Way of Eastern Maine. The deadline for submissions is June 22.

A printed edition of the book will be published by Imperative Press Books, an independent publisher based out of Hampden. Imperative Press founder Emma G. Rose started the project as a way to support her friends and neighbors.

“Ever since the pandemic started, I’ve been wondering, what can I do? How can I help? I’m not a doctor. I can’t supply people with food or medicine,” Rose said. “But I can write.”

Partnering with the United Way of Eastern Maine helps to connect the funds raised with the people who need them most. The organization has already funded more than 85 programs providing food, telemedicine, shelterand other essentials to Mainers impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Rose hopes the project will connect Mainers while raising money to support the people and families who call Maine home.

“When Mainers come together, we get things done,” Rose said. “This project is for everyone; children, teens and adults are all welcome to submit. You don’t have to be a published writer; you just need to have something to say.”

Visit www.imperativepressbooks.com for full submission details.