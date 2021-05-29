Maine writer Rachel Field celebrated in new book 

BAR HARBOR—In 1994, Robin Clifford Wood purchased the summer house of award-winning author Rachel Field on Sutton Island. Wood found herself surrounded by Field’s things, including her letters, her books on shelves and her initials hand-stitched into a linen dish towel. Strange coincidences kept bringing together Field’s and Wood’s lives and this set Wood on a journey to find out more about Field.

Join Wood on Thursday, June 3, at 7 p.m., for a virtual author event with the Jesup Memorial Library as she talks about her book “The Field House,” which is a biography memoir hybrid that weaves together the stories of both Wood and Field.

Field was a National Book Award-winning novelist, a Newbery Medal-winning children’s writer, a poet, playwright and rising Hollywood success in the early 20th century. In 1942, at the pinnacle of her personal happiness and professional acclaim, she died of pneumonia at the age of 47.

Wood has published local human–interest features in New Hampshire, New York and Massachusetts and spent seven years as a regular columnist, first in Massachusetts and then for the Bangor Daily News. Her articles have appeared in Port City Life magazine, Bangor Metro and Solstice literary magazine. Her award-winning poetry received national recognition from the 2020 Writer’s Digest Competition. Wood lives in central Maine with her husband and dogs.

Copies of Wood’s book are available through co-sponsor Sherman’s Books at any of their locations, online at shermans.com or by calling their Bar Harbor store at (207) 288-3161.

To receive the Zoom link for this talk, fill out the form at jesuplibrary.org/events/wood or email [email protected].