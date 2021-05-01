Maine women turn life experiences into books

BAR HARBOR—Join authors Claire Ackroyd and Laurie Apgar Chandler as they share how they turned their experiences into published books during a joint virtual talk with the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, May 15 at 7 p.m. Ackroyd’s book is a mystery “Murder in the Maple Woods” and Chandler’s book is a memoir “Through Woods and Waters: A Solo Journey to Maine’s New National Monument.”

For many years, Ackroyd has worked as an independent inspector for the organic certification of maple syrup. She found the language and access barriers to her work in the big maple camps to be rewarding challenges, and her story grew out of a desire to present an authentic picture of the life in these distant operations. This became “Murder in the Maple Woods,” her debut novel, which is a mystery solved through understanding the production and organic certification of maple syrup.

Chandler’s book chronicles a summer 2018 adventure in Maine’s Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument. After hiking the monuments panoramic peaks on the Appalachian Trail, she traded her hiking boots for a solo canoe. Chandler paddled for 17 days into the upper watershed of the East Branch of the Penobscot and down through the heart of the monument. Hers is a journey of shared discovery that highlights geology, history and natural wonders of the region.

This event is co-sponsored by Sherman’s Books. Copies of both books can be purchased at any of their locations, on their website shermans.com or by calling their Bar Harbor store at (207) 288-3161.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom link for this program. To register fill out the form at jesuplibrary.org/events/mainewomen or email [email protected].