Maine Playwrights Festival now open for submissions 

PORTLAND — Acorn Productions, producers of the annual Maine Playwrights Festival, has begun to accept scripts for this year’s 21st edition of the state’s long-running incubator for new plays by local playwrights.

Anybody living in Maine is eligible to submit a new play for consideration in the festival. All new plays submitted to the festival must be 8-30 minutes in length and must have not received a professional production prior to submission. The deadline for submissions is Nov. 27.

“The Maine Playwrights Festival welcomes writers of all levels of experience, and we’re proud to be here to help them develop their writing and tell their stories,” said Daniel Burson, the festival’s artistic director.

The festival is centered on developing and honing short plays, from submission through staged readings, rewrites and public performances. The 2023 Maine Playwrights Festival will be comprised of two weekends of fully staged performances of short plays to be performed in Portland in April. The festival anticipates selecting five or six short plays for production this year.

Selected playwrights will receive support to revise their pieces during a workshop phase before the plays go into rehearsals. In addition to the festival productions, several playwrights not selected for the full festival will get the opportunity to workshop their plays with this year’s professional playwright-in-residence, who will be announced later this month.

Each year, playwrights from across Maine submit between 50 and 70 scripts to the festival, and a committee of local theater professionals reads them and selects a small group of plays for production at public performances in the late spring.

Over the years, the festival has showcased over 100 Maine playwrights, many of whom have subsequently had their work produced at theater festivals all over the country.

Submission information is available at www.acorn-productions.org.