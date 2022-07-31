Maine Coast Harp Institute holds inaugural season in Hancock 

HANCOCK — Inspired by the legendary Salzedo Harp Colony that thrived in Camden for decades, The Maine Coast Harp Institute is a newly-established retreat for aspiring harpists, founded and led by world-renowned, multiple Grammy-nominated harp soloist Yolanda Kondonassis.

MCHI is located at The Monteux School in Hancock. Its student session will host harpists from the U.S. and Canada who were selected through video auditions, and will include private lessons with Kondonassis, classes, discussion groups and projects.

MCHI will also host a teacher’s forum that will be presented in both in-person and virtual formats on Saturday, Aug. 13. Harp instructors and professors from the U.S. and South America will attend a day of intense discussion on the fine art of teaching the harp.

The student session will conclude with a recital by prize-winning harpist and former student of Kondonassis, Juan Riveros, at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, in the Monteux Forest Studio, 42 Melody Lane, Hancock. The program will include harp repertoire favorites and colorful music of Latin and South America.

For more information and tickets, go online to www.maincoastharpinstitute.org.