Maine author to give talk about 489-mile family hiking adventure

BAR HARBOR — Author Andrea Lani will talk about her nearly 500-mile journey on the Colorado Trail from Denver to Durango with her “grouchy husband and three reluctant children” in tow during a hybrid program on Thursday, June 23, at 7 p.m. with the Jesup Memorial Library.

Her journey makes up the basis of her book “Uphill Both Ways: Hiking Toward Happiness on the Colorado Trail.” On the 489-mile trek, Lani’s family traveled through stunning scenery and encountered wildflowers, wildlife and too many other hikers. They ate cold oatmeal in a chilly, wet tent and experienced scorching heat, torrential thunderstorms and the first nip of winter. Her kids grew in unimaginable ways, and they became known as “the family of five,” an oddity along a trail populated primarily by solo men.

In the book, Lani walks readers along with her through the southern Rockies and delves into the history of her family, who immigrated to Leadville, Colo., to work in the mines, and her own story of hiking the trail in her early 20s before returning two decades later.

Lani’s essays and short stories have been published in anthologies and print and online journals. Her essay “The Sparrow’s Song” was nominated for a Pushcart Prize. Lani has degrees in human ecology and creative writing from College of the Atlantic and the University of Southern Maine’s Stonecoast MFA Program. She teaches nature writing and nature journaling workshops and is a Maine Master Naturalist and a senior editor at Literary Mama. She lives in Maine with her family.

Copies of Lani’s book will be on sale at the talk and at any of co-sponsor Sherman’s Books locations or online at www.shermans.com.

This event will be a hybrid program as COVID-19 levels in Hancock County allow.

To attend either in person or virtually, register at www.jesuplibrary.org/events/lani. An email will be sent on June 21 to let attendees know if there will be an in-person component to the talk; otherwise, it will be virtual.

Email [email protected] with questions or for help with registration.