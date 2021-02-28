Maine author discusses new book 

BAR HARBOR— Join Maine author Susan Conley for a virtual author talk on Thursday, March 18 at 7 p.m. with the Jesup Memorial Library where she will discuss her new book, “Landslide.”

The book, set in the fictional town of Sewall (based on Phippsburg), focuses on a fishing family caught between tradition and change.

Conley is a fourth-generation Mainer with roots in Phippsburg and Woolwich. She is the author of five books. Her previous novel, “Elsey Come Home,” was a Most Anticipated/Best Book at Oprah Magazine, Marie Claire, Amazon, Pop Sugar, Huffington Post, Southern Living, Fodors and others. Her writing has appeared in The New York Times Magazine, The Paris Review, The Virginia Quarterly Review and The Harvard Review. Conley has won the Maine Book Award and the Maine Award for Publishing Excellence. She’s on the faculty of the Stonecoast MFA Program and is co-founder of the Telling Room, a youth writing center in Portland.

This event is co-sponsored by Sherman’s Books and copies of Conley’s books are available at any of their locations, online at shermans.com or by calling (207) 288-3161. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link for this event. To register, fill out the form at jesuplibrary.org/events/conley or email [email protected].