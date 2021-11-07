Maine Arts Commission seeks to strengthen creative workforce 

AUGUSTA — The Maine Arts Commission has two new grants to support job creation and to strengthen the state’s creative workforce. Individual artists and nonprofit organizations can apply for an Art Jobs Grant, with maximum awards of up to $15,000. All applications must be submitted to the Maine Arts Commission by Nov. 18.

The goal of the Arts Jobs Grant is to support public projects that develop opportunities for Maine artists and encourage employee retention. The grant is made possible through funding by the National Endowment for the Arts as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

“The COVID pandemic has affected creative workers in nearly every aspect of the cultural life of Maine. Our use of Federal ARPA funding is aimed at providing some positive steps as many of our institutions and individual artists rebuild their practices following 18 months of uncertainty,” Maine Arts Commission Executive Director David Greenham said.

There are two grant opportunities available – one for artists and one for organizations. Artists can apply online at https://mainearts.maine.gov/Pages/Funding/ARPA-Jobs-For-Artists and organizations can apply at https://mainearts.maine.gov/Pages/Funding/ARPA-Jobs-For-Organizations.

Non-arts organizations can apply if the organization can demonstrate a mission that is connected to the purpose of the grant and aligns with the established activities of the applicant.

The Maine Arts Commission staff is working to ensure that all applicants receive the support they need to navigate the application and grant-fulfillment process and recommend contacting a staff person a minimum of two-weeks prior to submitting an application.

For specific questions, email Greenham at [email protected]. For general questions, contact Kerstin Gilg, grants director, at [email protected].