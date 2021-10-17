Love in the fast lane 

LAMOINE — Lamoine Community Arts will be presenting “Getting to Know You: A Speed Dating Adventure at the Senior Living Community” starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at the Lamoine Grange Hall. The play, written by Lamoine playwright Merle Bragdon, also will be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, and Friday-Saturday, Nov. 5-6. A matinee will be staged at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7.

The play, directed by Daniel Clement, is set in Forest Heights Retirement Community. The occasion is an afternoon of speed dating, organized for the residents’ enjoyment by the all-knowing events coordinator Joyce. Is love possible after 70? 80? 90? The cast of 22 actors (many LCA regulars and several new faces) portray an array of colorful characters — Phil from Philly with his pink Cadillac, Morty the retired tchotchke salesman, Jane the party animal, Bonnie and Herb (who have nothing in common) and more.

Admission is $10 per person and seats must be reserved in advance. For the protection of everyone — the community, other audience members and LCA actors, production staff and volunteers — attendees must be fully vaccinated (unless under 12) and wear a mask inside the Grange. Seating will be physically distanced.

Lamoine Community Arts is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1999 that aims to provide diverse opportunities in the performing and visual arts for the enjoyment of residents of Lamoine and surrounding communities. Other projects include community play readings during the winter months (performed via Zoom the winter of 2020-21) by the Spring Readers’ Theater, which includes four open-mic evenings a year, and other occasional performances. LCA also provides scholarships for Lamoine students to participate in a variety of art and craft programs during the summer and the school year. All are welcome and encouraged, regardless of age or experience, to participate.

The Lamoine Grange Hall is located on Route 184 at the Lamoine Corner. To reserve tickets or for more information, call 677-6564.