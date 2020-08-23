Local youth advises on film  

BAR HARBOR—Rising junior at Mount Desert High School, Sirohi Kumar, is teaming up with other youth across the state to create a film that brings to center stage the stories of Maine youth advocating for solutions to accelerating climate change. For the film, Kumar, who is a founding member of the Climate Emergency Action Coalition, is helping to create the storyline and recruit storytellers from every county, who will reflect the diversity of ages, cultural/racial/social backgrounds and gender identities that define Maine’s youth climate movement today.

“Our film team is also looking for a youth composer/musician to score the film and a youth graphic artist to create artwork for the screenings and presentations planned for 2021,” Kumar said. “Any youth from Hancock County who has a climate story to tell or would like to be considered for composer or graphic artist may contact me or the film producer, Down to Earth Storytelling.”

Kumar can be reached through email at [email protected]. Down to Earth Storytelling, a Maine-based organization that has created films featuring the stories of Maine climate justice activists and the solutions they have inspired, can be contacted at [email protected] or (207) 380-5387. The youth-led film, partly funded by a grant from the Eleanor Humes Haney Fund, is scheduled for completion in December.

Kumar, of Bar Harbor, is the youth representative to the Bar Harbor Task Force on Climate where she led in creating and passing the town’s climate emergency declaration. She also wrote a guide for taking similar action in any Maine town. Working as an intern with the local nonprofit organization A Climate to Thrive, Kumar played a role in the high school’s project to transition to renewable energy and co-wrote a white paper on the solar panel installation process that can serve as a guide for other students who are interested in solar installations for their schools.

Kumar brings her on-the-ground experience and passion to the youth film project, saying: “It’s more important, now than ever, that our generation is heard at all levels, and this film project, being almost entirely done by youth, will allow our voices to be spread across Maine.”

Participating on the film advisory team with Kumar are a young mother from Norway and high school and college students from Fryeburg, Bangor area, Hollis, Waldoboro, and the Penobscot Indian Nation and Passamaquoddy Tribe.