Local playwright to give reading

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Local playwright Carolyn Gage will be at St. John’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 2-3:30 p.m. for a reading of scenes and monologues from her newest anthology of plays, “The Island Collection.” Gage will be accompanied by actors Tory Rosen and Brittany Parker.

Gage is an award-winning playwright, performer, director and activist. She moved to Mount Desert Island in 2016, and her book reflects the plays she has written since moving here. She specializes in non-traditional roles for women, especially those reclaiming famous lesbians whose stories have been distorted or erased from history. Retired now, she toured for 22 years in her award-winning play “The Second Coming of Joan of Arc,” teaching and giving lectures and workshops. She has taught at Bates College and the University of Southern Maine. She has plays being produced in Ireland and in Rome.

The event is free and open to the public. Contact 244-7065.