Local musician releases new music

BAR HARBOR — What started as a hobby 15 years ago for Tim Lewis has now developed into a second career – in music. Lewis, the owner and president of Mount Desert Granite and Brick, just recently released his own EP. EP is short for an extended play record, which has more tracks than a single but fewer than an album does.

Lewis has enjoyed singing for as long as he can remember. He has always been a drummer, but when he got older, he wanted to do something more. In the mid-2000s, Lewis taught himself to play basic chords and then songs on guitar. He was inspired by traditional country artists such as Merl Haggard, Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash. “The Eagles and Tom Petty had a country feel and a rock edge that really hit home with me,” he said.

Once his skills progressed, he got a band together to play live music. His band, called the Tim Lewis Band, plays well-known country and soft rock songs. Over the years, the band has featured various musicians but most recently is composed of local musicians David Cleaves on lead guitar and Bob Harrington on the drums. Lewis and his band have been the opening act for LeAnne Rhimes, Confederate Railroad and Blue County.

“When I feel like I need to express myself, I sit down and let it happen,” Lewis said, adding that sometimes he goes months between writing.

Though he doesn’t consider himself a song writer, Lewis said he enjoys writing songs just as much as he loves covering his favorite artists’ popular songs at live events. His band has performed at multiple restaurants on the island such as the Upper Deck in Southwest Harbor, Sips in Southwest Harbor, Mainely Meat Barbeque in Town Hill, the Annex in Bar Harbor and most recently the Nor’ Easter Pound & Market in Northeast Harbor. For a while he was a regular at Side Street Cafe in Bar Harbor and Evenroods in Bangor. Lewis also performs at private events.

His new EP issued in August features six of his original songs recorded in Nashville, Tenn. It is currently selling for $10. The songs Lewis wrote are about love, loss, friendship and just life in general. Owner of OMG Nashville Mark Oliverius produced the project. “He was a joy working with. His vision for my songs were in line with mine, make ‘em have light rock sound using a fiddle, give it a twang country feel,” Lewis said. Half of the EP’s songs feature hall of fame fiddler Joe Spivey.

The name of his favorite song on his new EP is called “Coming Home to You.”

Lewis and his band are actively booking shows. His EP is available for sale at Mount Desert Granite and Brick. To learn more, follow Tim Lewis Music on Facebook and Timlewis207 Instagram or visit his website at timlewismusic.com.