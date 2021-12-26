Local libraries host virtual author talk  

BAR HARBOR — The Ellsworth Public Library is partnering with Bass Harbor Memorial Library, Buck Memorial Library, Friend Memorial Public Library, Jesup Memorial Library, Northeast Harbor Library and Witherle Memorial Library for a virtual author talk with Doreen Dodgen-Magee, author of “Restart: Designing a Healthy Post-Pandemic Life” on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at 7 p.m. on Zoom.

COVID-19 has had a profound effect on our mental health and well-being. This talk includes a review of where we were when quarantine hit, how the lockdown impacted us behaviorally and interpersonally, then addresses how to use the restart as an opportunity for growth and health. Information on how to identify and break pandemic habits that will no longer serve us is offered alongside practical tips and tools for thriving.

Dodgen-Magee is an author, researcher, speaker and clinical psychologist.

This event, supported by a grant from the Maine Community Foundation, is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

To learn more and to register, visit www.ellsworthlibrary.net/calendar.