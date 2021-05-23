Local authors recognized by Maine Writers and Publishers Alliance

BAR HARBOR—Christina Baker Kline and Ken Olson join dozens of other Mainers recognized by the Maine Writers and Publishers Alliance, which hosts an annual statewide competition for published books, as well as short stories, essays and poetry.

Kline, who lives part time in Southwest Harbor, was nominated in the fiction category for her latest novel, “The Exiles.” W. Kent Olson, who lives in Bass Harbor, was selected as a finalist for his short work in poetry, “Common Cause and Other Poems.”

The awards ceremony will take place virtually on Thursday, May 27, at 7 p.m. To RSVP and receive a link for the Zoom event, go to www.mainewriters.org/calendar/maine-literary-awards-1.