Local author to hold writing workshop

MOUNT DESERT — The Northeast Harbor Library will host local author Celeste Orr for a “Women Who Write” workshop at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16.

In this workshop, Orr will share the tools, writing prompts, stories, motivators, book lists, inspirations and productivity tricks that have helped her get past doubt, fear and procrastination and back on the path toward her writing dreams. This workshop will be interactive, and participants will do some writing from prompts during the session.

“Every woman who writes should have everything she needs to go after her writing dreams, even the big, scary ones,” Orr said.

Orr is the author of “Togetherness Redefined: Finding a Different Kind of Family Togetherness.” She lives on Mount Desert Island and writes at www.togethernessredefined.com.

This free event will be held in person at the library with a virtual attendance option available. No previous writing experience is required. Registration is recommended. For more information or to register for in person or virtual attendance, visit the library’s website at www.nehlibrary.org.