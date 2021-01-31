Local author shares stories of Scotland

BAR HARBOR — While actual travel is restricted, we can visit other places through books. Local author Jane Ross Potter’s stories take readers to her home country of Scotland.

“Symbol Stones” is the second book in Potter’s Birsay Trilogy and is set in northern Scotland and Orkney. The book features young Maine attorney Margaret Milford as she accompanies her cousin Jeannie on a whirlwind tour of Pictish stones and carvings. All goes well until Margaret disappears in Orkney, where a shadowy private investigator teams up with some intrepid birders to help Jeannie in her search for Margaret.

Book one of the trilogy, “Margaret’s Mentor,” was published in 2019 and the final installment is due out this spring. Potter’s first novel, “Because It’s There,” was a 2007 Indie Excellence Finalist, and one of her short stories was published in the 2019 Goose River Anthology. Her books are available in Sherman’s Books in Bar Harbor, on Amazon (print and Kindle) and in local libraries.