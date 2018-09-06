Local artists join UMA photo show

AUGUSTA — Photographs by Tammy Packie, Leslie Bowman, Jim Dugan and Gifford Ewing are part of a photography exhibit on display at the Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine through Dec. 14. A reception is set for Sept. 8 from 2 – 5 p.m., with a brief program beginning at 3 p.m.

The exhibit, called “Everyday Maine,” “celebrates the diversity of Maine through our everyday lives at home, at work and at play, and attempts to capture all parts of the state,” according to a statement. “Everyday Maine will be hung salon style as there will approximately 185 works in the show. Together, all the photographs tell a story of Maine’s diversity of ethnicities, traditions, jobs, economics, family units, and activities.”

Visit hhrcmaine.org.