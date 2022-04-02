Local artist wins juried show 

NORTHEAST HARBOR — Richard Huck of Northeast Harbor recently took first place in the dry media category of the Maine Open Juried Art Show with a colored pencil work titled “Patchtown.” The exhibit, sponsored by the Waterville Art Society, will be on display at The Framemakers, 46 Main St., in Waterville through April 22.

Huck is a signature member of the Colored Pencil Society of America and has won numerous awards over the years, including Best of Show in the society’s international exhibition.

Huck will be teaching a colored pencil workshop at Artsworth in Ellsworth on April 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Huck and his wife, who is also an artist, moved to Northeast Harbor in March of 2021.