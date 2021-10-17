Local artist turns to online platform

BAR HARBOR — Kelly Mitchell has moved her handmade gifts business, Inspirations of Eden, from its previous location at 47 Rodick Street to a mostly online platform.

Mitchell relocated to Bar Harbor in 2003 from North Carolina, but her family is originally from Mount Desert Island. Since she arrived nearly two decades ago, the island has been her home base and has served as inspiration for her art.

After two years with a brick-and-mortar store, Mitchell, who is perhaps best known for her epoxy crafts, moved out in February and placed her art online, while integrating two of her other business ventures – Sea Glass Candles and The Limited Lens (photography) – into the Inspirations of Eden website.

When she is not creating her own art, you can find her at one of her two sales associate jobs at Cottage Street’s My Darling Maine Boutique and Hannaford. You can also find some of her most popular epoxy crafts for sale at the boutique.

Signature items made by Mitchell consist of a combination of epoxy resin and sea glass that resemble an ocean scene.

“Right now, I’m concentrating on creating wooden serving trays, which have become very popular at My Darling Maine,” she said.

The artist also makes birch coasters and ornaments with an epoxy resin coating. She uses fallen birch trees that she slices into coaster-sized thickness. “With the coasters, for example, I etch a silhouette of the island,” she said.

Mitchell also uses sea glass to create candles. Using soy wax, she embeds sea glass inside the wax so it can be seen on the outer edges of the candle container. “After you burn the candle, you can then do whatever you want with the sea glass,” said Mitchell.

And if that doesn’t sound like it is enough to keep her busy, Mitchell is also a photographer.

While Mitchell operates her niche businesses on the web, she continues to look for a space where she can sell her art. For now, Mitchell’s offerings can be found on her Facebook page, Inspirations of Eden, and at inspirationsofeden.com. Her photography can be found on her Facebook page, The Limited Lens, and at thelimitedlens.com.