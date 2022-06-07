Lobsterman’s art on display at Southwest Harbor Library 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library this month will be displaying watercolors of Islesford artist, poet and lobsterman Jack Merrill as well as a collection of Ukrainian pysanky eggs by Southwest Harbor resident and librarian Kate Pickup McMullin.

Merrill began drawing and painting when his two children were young, hoping to spark their interest. “I wanted the challenge of a difficult medium, which I was told watercolor was, figuring I could branch out from there,” he said. “But watercolor continues to capture my soul. I love both its depth and opaqueness. Painting, as conflicting as it sounds, is both intense and relaxing at the same time, taking me away from everyday stresses. I thoroughly enjoy it and hope you enjoy the results, too.”

After graduating from Antioch College in the ‘70s, Merrill started lobstering on Little Cranberry Island out of his 32-foot wooden boat, Kingpin. In addition to fishing, Merrill has coached baseball, basketball and hockey for over 60 youth sports teams, and occasionally gives readings and publishes some of his poetry. He also appeared as a character in Trevor Corson’s book, “The Secret Life of Lobsters.” See more of his work online at https://islesfordartists.com/jack-merrill.

Pickup McMullin started making Ukrainian pysanky eggs after taking an online class with artist and ArtWaves MDI instructor Erica Qualey in April 2021. With “pandemic time” on her hands, she came to love the total immersion of the process. “No matter what lines and designs I start with, the end result is always a mystery until the final step. For me, each egg is a journey and an opportunity to discover beauty through process,” she said.

For more information, email [email protected] or call (207) 244-7065.