ROCKLAND — On Wednesday, March 17, at 6:30 p.m., Dr. Greg Skomal, senior fisheries scientist with MA Division of Marine Fisheries, will present a virtual talk on living with white sharks.

White sharks have been returning to the Gulf of Maine in greater numbers in response to the regional recovery of seal populations. In 2020, Maine experienced its first fatal shark attack. For more than a decade, the MA Division of Marine Fisheries and collaborators have been studying the ecology, behavior and natural history of white sharks off the east coast of the U.S. Using state-of-the-art tagging technology, the focus of their current research has been to gain a better understanding of where, when and how white sharks hunt their prey. This presentation will highlight this research in the attempt to develop a science-based strategy for mitigating potential shark and human conflicts.

Register at http://bit.ly/3uIJ1Gc or on the Friends of Maine Coastal Islands National Wildlife Refuge website at mainecoastislands.org. Email [email protected] or call 594-0600 x5 with any questions.