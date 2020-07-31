Lily King to talk at the Jesup

BAR HARBOR—Join New York Times bestselling author Lily King for a virtual author talk and Q&A about her latest book, “Writers & Lovers,” on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. with the Jesup Memorial Library.

King lives in Maine and is the award-winning author of five novels.

Books will be on sale for this virtual event from co-sponsor Sherman’s Books. Attendees can purchase the book through shermans.com, by calling (207) 288-3161 or at their Bar Harbor location at 56 Main Street. Registration for this event is required. To register, fill out the form on the calendar listing of this event at https://jesuplibrary.org/event/king or email [email protected].