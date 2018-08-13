Lighthouse adventures

BAR HARBOR — Author Terry Webb will autograph books Aug. 17 from 1 – 3 p.m. at Sherman’s bookstore in Bar Harbor. Her new books, intended for “mid-grade” readers between ages 8 and 12, are “Manning the Light, Weathering the Storms, Mystery and Mishap,” and “Leaving the Lighthouse.”

Each book depicts the adventures and life of a thirteen-year-old boy and his friends as he helps his mother tend a lighthouse off the Maine coast each season of the year, beginning in the summer of 1903.

These historical fiction stories depict real life challenges faced by lighthouse keepers and their families from sea and weather of at the turn of the twentieth century.

“Most of my research for these stories took place while summering and sailing along the Maine coast,” she said. “They contain many of my experiences as a youth growing up on a Maine island, where I often heard the fog horn of the nearby lighthouse on a foggy day.”