Library to hold monthlong art auction

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library will host its annual A Celebration of Art exhibition Aug. 1-26. This library fundraiser is an online auction showcasing works of community artists as well as donations of art by local artists and artwork that has relevance to the area.

The exhibit will be on display in the library and includes oils, watercolors, photographs, jewelry, ceramics, quilting and knitting. Artwork will include pieces by Sarah Baskin, Susan Beallor-Snyder, Greg Crossley, Noreen Eagleston, Matthew Egelberg, Janet Elvidge, Jean E. Forbes, Ariella Hatch-Tuchman, Marilyn Hermann, Lou Davies James, Maggie Johnston, Dan Kirschner, Suzie Manger, Jack Merrill, Brenda L. P. Merritt, Andre Pace, Leeann Rhoades, Marion Smith, George Soules, Judy Taylor and Diane Zito.

Artists donate from 50-100 percent of the sale price of their work to the library. The money goes to support the library’s programs, collections and services.

To make a bid once the auction starts, go online to www.swhplibrary.org.

Art may be purchased immediately at the ‘Buy It Now’ price or bids may be placed on the artwork. Purchased items can be shipped at the owner’s expense. Bidding begins at 9 a.m. Aug. 1 and ends 8 p.m. Aug. 26. Winning bidders will be notified shortly after the auction closes.

For more details, email [email protected] or call (207) 244-7065.