Library hosts online foreign policy talk Nov. 10 

NORTHEAST HARBOR — As James Madison said in 1795, “No nation can preserve its freedom in the midst of continual warfare.” On Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 5 p.m., Seth Singleton and Fred Benson will give a Zoom talk, hosted by the Northeast Harbor Library, based on this idea.

Benson will speak about the militarization of the U.S. foreign policy, its causes, the dangerous political effects of recent wars, and radicalism within the military and among veterans.

Singleton will argue that after decades of over-dependence on military force, the U.S. can reassert peace as a foreign policy goal. Can the U.S. avoid war with China and Iran? Should the U.S. promote human rights even when that creates discord? Can avoiding foreign entanglements defuse the possibility of radical revolution and help us rebuild?

Benson has been engaged in national and international government affairs activities in the White House, the Pentagon and with Weyerhaeuser Company. He also served in the U.S. Army and retired as a full colonel, having served two combat tours. Benson was elected as a White House Fellow and served as a member of the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships under Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton. He lives on Mount Desert Island.

Singleton taught international relations and U.S. foreign policy at the University of Maine, and before that Yale, Ripon College, Pacific University and in several universities overseas. He studied Russian history and literature at Harvard and political science at Yale. He has lived and worked in Russia, Tanzania, Ecuador and Vietnam and consulted in China, Mongolia and Bolivia. He and his wife live in Hall Quarry.

To sign up for this talk, call the library at (207) 276-3333 or email [email protected].