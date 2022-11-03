Library hosts critical mineral supply chain talk Saturday

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Supply chains around the world seem increasingly vulnerable, and governments are seeking strategies to make them more resilient to both political and market challenges. Critical mineral supply chains are at the forefront of many of these efforts. Critical minerals like rare earths, lithium and cobalt are essential for the gadgets that make modern life possible and for the technologies central to the transition away from fossil fuels.

On Saturday, Nov. 5, at 1:30 p.m., the Southwest Harbor Public Library will host an in-person talk called “The Politics of Critical Mineral Supply Chains in the Indo-Pacific,” with Camden Conference lecturer Kristin Vekasi.

This talk will compare the approaches and policies for “economic security” and “economic resiliency” in China, Japan and the U.S. and applies it to rare earths and other critical minerals, and will compare critical mineral policies in the world’s three largest economies, and assesses the path forward towards more resilient supply chain governance.

Vekasi is a Southwest Harbor native and University of Maine associate professor in the political science department and School of Policy and International Affairs. Her research focuses on trade and investment strategies in changing geopolitical environments, and the political risk management of supply chains. She specializes in Northeast Asia, and has spent years conducting research in China, Japan and South Korea. Her book, “Risk Management Strategies of Japanese Companies in China,” explores how Japanese multinational corporations mitigate political risk in China. Her current research examines how Japan, China and the U.S. cooperate and compete to manage complex supply chains in Southeast Asia, focusing on industries essential for the transition to green energy.

Vekasi received her doctorate in political science from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Prior to joining the faculty at University of Maine, she taught at New College of Florida, was a visiting research fellow at the University of Tokyo and a Fulbright Fellow at Tohoku University. She is a member of the Mansfield Foundation’s U.S.-Japan Network for the Future, and a 2019 National Asia Research Program Fellow with the National Bureau of Asian Research, where she is also a nonresident fellow. In 2021-2022, she was an academic associate at the Harvard University U.S.-Japan Program.

Registration is required to attend both in person, with masks required, and to receive an online link. Register at www.swhplibrary.org. For help with registering, email [email protected] or call (207) 244-7065.