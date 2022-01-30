Library hosts Camden Conference 2022 program

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library will host the 35th Annual Camden Conference 2022 program, “Russia, Europe and the Holocaust – History, Human Rights and National Identity,” with Page Herrlinger on Monday, Feb. 7, at 5:30 p.m. The Camden Conference was founded in 1987 as a nonprofit, nonpartisan educational organization whose mission is to foster informed discourse on world issues.

This talk will explore Russia’s record on the Holocaust within the context of Western and Eastern European Holocaust narratives and commemorations.

Herrlinger is associate professor of history at Bowdoin College, where she has taught since 1998. She received her bachelor’s degree at Yale and her doctorate at the University of California, Berkeley. Her research has been supported by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) and the American Philosophical Society. She is currently co-director of an NEH summer seminar for middle and high school teachers called “Teaching the Holocaust through Visual Culture.”

For information and to register, go to https://swhplibrary.libcal.com/event/8795938 or call the library at 244-7065.