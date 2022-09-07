Library hosts brunch reception for September artist 

MOUNT DESERT — Jon Byrer, Bass Harbor Memorial Library’s September artist, will be at a brunch reception at the library at noon Saturday, Sept. 10. Join him for light fare in the front reading room and to learn about his process in the creation of large format puddle paintings.

Using no paint brushes, and no touching, puddle paintings are made by pouring numerous puddles of paint on the canvas until the entire surface is covered in one smooth layer of paint that dries like glass. The mixing, swirling colors are frozen in place when dried.

Byrer graduated from Maine College of Art where he received a degree in photography and studied fine arts. He creates oil paintings, experimental photography and watercolor illustrations. He has been living and working in the mid-coast area for the past 20 years.

To learn more about the artist and to see examples of his work, go to www.jonbyrer.com.

A portion of his sales will go to support library programming.