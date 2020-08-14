Library hosts “At First Light” Zoom program  

NORTHEAST HARBOR—On Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 5:30 p.m., the Northeast Harbor Library will hold a virtual Zoom program with Walter Smalling, Michael Komanecky and Anne and Frank Goodyear. They have authored the book, “At First Light: Two Centuries of Artists in Maine, Their Homes and Studios.”

The book chronicles 26 artists of the last 200 years who have lived and worked in Maine. Published to coincide with the state’s bicentennial in 2020, the volume considers the significant contributions artists have made to a deeper understanding of Maine’s history, its land and its peoples.

Each chapter focuses on a different artist, showing their artwork contemporary photography of their homes, studios and surroundings, and includes Andrew Wyeth, Marguerite and William Zorach, Marsden Hartley, Ashley Bryan, Lois Dodd, Alex Katz, Molly Neptune Parker, Richard Tuttle, William Wegman and others.

The book serves as a companion to the forthcoming exhibition “At First Light: Two Centuries of Artists in Maine,” a major exhibition that was originally scheduled to open in June at the Bowdoin College Museum of Art.

Anne and Frank Goodyear are co-directors of the Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Michael Komanecky is chief curator of the Farnsworth Art Museum, and Walter Smalling is a photographer.

This talk is free and open to the public. Email [email protected] or call 276-3333 to register.