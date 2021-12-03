Library holds book sale and scallop raffle 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library will hold its annual Holiday Book Sale on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sale will continue during library hours through the holidays.

Hundreds of hardcover and paperback books will be for sale in the Holmes Reading Room.

The book sale will kick off the library’s Scallop Raffle, which is a chance to win 1 gallon of fresh-caught scallops donated by Southwest Harbor fisherman Holly Masterson. Tickets are one for $1 or six for $5.

All proceeds support the library’s programs and operations.

For information, email [email protected] or call (207) 244-7065.