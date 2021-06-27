Library exhibits Caivano’s drawings and paintings in July 

NORTHEAST HARBOR — An exhibit of Roc Caivano’s architectural drawings and paintings will be held at the Northeast Harbor Library for the month of July.

Caivano received his bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College and a master’s degree in architecture from Yale University. He and his wife Helen arrived on Mount Desert Island in 1974 when he was hired to start a program in environmental design at the College of the Atlantic.

While at COA, Caivano, Barbara Sassaman and Harris Hyman established an office in Southwest Harbor where they were involved in the renovation of the Turrets, a granite shorefront “cottage” designed by Bruce Price and originally built in 1895. They also created the Wendell Gilley Museum, the Somesville bridge and a number of single-family residences.

For over 45 years, Roc Caivano Architects prepared the master plan for Acadia National Park, the renovation and conversion of the Schoodic Navel Station into the Schoodic National Park Education Center, Acadia’s fee station and the Island Explorer bus shelter system, the Mary Dow and MDI Hospital Oncology Centers and other medical and educational facilities.

MDI, its landscape and people continue to inspire Caivano. The watercolors and oil paintings included in this show are examples of that inspiration.

With the help of Willie Granston, the entire body of Caivano’s architectural drawings are now archived at the Northeast Harbor Library.