Lecture examines heyday of book cover design 

NORTHEAST HARBOR —On Wednesday, July 29, the Northeast Harbor Library and the Farnsworth Art Museum will present a lecture by Farnsworth Registrar Angela Waldron entitled “Women in American Book Cover Design.” The program will take place on Zoom from 5:30–6:30 p.m. The lecture is free to the public.

The presentation examines the heyday of book cover design from the 1890s through the 1930s, a time of great artistic experimentation influenced by the aesthetics of Art Nouveau and the Arts and Crafts Movement. During this period, women created thousands of book cover designs for the mass market, from simple one-color stamped designs to more elaborate multi-color designs, some of which were beautiful works of art in and of themselves.

Organized by Angela Waldron and drawn primarily from the Farnsworth Library’s collection, the decorative covers featured in the exhibition are by some of the best known and most prolific cover designers of the period, such as Margaret Armstrong, Amy Sacker, Bertha Stuart, Sarah Wyman Whitman and a group known as The Decorative Designers.

An exhibition is on display at the Farnsworth Art Museum through March 21, 2021.

For information or to register for the webinar, visit www.farnsworthmuseum.org/event/neharbor-lecture, call the Library at 276-3333 or email rsvpnehlibrary.org.