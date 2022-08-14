Learn to identity Maine’s most common birds

BAR HARBOR — Maine is a birder’s paradise. Join birder, conservationist and author Nick Lund for an author talk about his book “American Birding Association Field Guide to Birds of Maine” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at Jesup Memorial Library.

Lund’s book is written for beginning to intermediate birders and focuses on the most common birds in the state. Along with each bird description are color images with captions with information about habitat and behavior, as well as conservation.

Lund is the advocacy and outreach manager at Maine Audubon. He writes online under the name The Birdist, and his birding and nature writing has appeared in Audubon magazine, Slate.com, The Washington Post, The Portland Phoenix, National Geographic.com, National Parks Magazine and others. He lives in Cumberland.

Copies of Lund’s book will be on sale at the event and are also available online at www.shermans.com, at their Bar Harbor store or by calling (207) 288-3161. Masks must be work at the in-person event.

To register, go to www.jesuplibrary.org/events/lund or email [email protected].