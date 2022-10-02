Learn to carve a kestrel in online class 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Carve a life-size American kestrel in basswood under the guidance of carver-in-residence Steve Valleau in an eight-week online class starting Oct. 22. All materials, except a mount, will be provided. Sign up by Oct. 8 to ensure materials are in hand by class time.

The fees for the class are $90 for members or $110 for nonmembers, plus a $30 materials fee for all. For students whose materials must be mailed, there will be an additional $20 shipping cost. Local students may pick up their materials at the museum.

Valleau recommends students start by thinking about how they want the bird mounted, then collect images (Google images, nature magazines) to help visualize the project.

This class runs for eight weeks on Saturdays from Oct. 22 to Dec. 17. There are two sessions, but the morning session is full. The afternoon session, which takes place from 1-4 p.m., still has spots available. Sign up at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/reserve/R2Gl2.

Email Melinda Rice-Schoon at [email protected] for more information.