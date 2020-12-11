Late lobstermen Andy Gove’s memoir published 

STONINGTON — Andrew Gove, a legend along the Maine coast, started writing down his stories more than a decade ago. He kept on writing up until he died in June at the age of 90. The stories in his memoir, “The Life of a Maine Lobsterman: 82 Years on the Water,” tell of his growing up on Eagle Island in a large extended family, his earliest days of lobstering, flying a two-seater Cessna, participating in the lobster boat races up and down the coast and more.

Gove represents a disappearing Maine culture. In 1937 at age 7, he started lobstering and didn’t quit for 82 years. That hard-work ethic stemmed directly from his upbringing on Eagle Island.

Gove worked hard on the water, fishing for lobster, halibut and herring. He was always willing to lend a hand to those in distress, whether in his boat or his plane. But he also knew how to play and participated in the Maine lobster boat races for many years, winning many times.

His memoir is written with warmth, humor and humility, told in his own words and unique voice, and resonates with his love, compassion and commitment to family, friends, work and animals. Despite his passion for lobstering, Andy avowed, “I’d rather have a friend than a barrel of lobsters any day.”

“This memoir speaks to all of us. For those of us whose lives Andy touched directly, as he did mine for 50 years,” Penobscot Books publisher Nat Barrows said.

Also ready for the holiday season is “Maine Lobster ABC,” written by Stonington summer residents Peter and Connie Roop and illustrated by Jeremiah Savage of Brooklin. Both fun and factual, this book is suitable for all ages. Children will enjoy the ABCs and adults will appreciate the many facts about lobsters and lobstering.

Having published more than 100 children’s books, the Roops thoroughly research their subjects, in this case, Atlantic lobster. They blend lessons on the letters of the alphabet with information about the crustacean, along with jokes and fun facts.

Savage also illustrated the Roops’ “Maine Lighthouse ABC,” published in 2018. His bold illustrations with vibrant colors and a semi-realistic, cartoony style focus on the diversity and uniqueness of Maine’s lobster industry.

