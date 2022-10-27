Lamoine troupe to perform “Murdered to Death”

LAMOINE — “Murdered to Death,” British playwright Peter Gordon’s satirical take on the 1930s-style of mysteries penned by Dame Agatha Christie, will be performed by Lamoine Community Arts at the Lamoine Grange Hall.

Directed by Daniel Clement, “Murdered to Death” is a hilarious spoof of the best Agatha Christie traditions.

The play, directed by and written by British playwright Peter Gordon, is a hilarious spoof of the best Agatha Christie traditions, with an assembled cast of characters guaranteed to delight: an English colonel with the prerequisite stiff upper lip, a shady French art dealer and his moll and the inept and bungling Inspector Pratt. Pratt is well meaning but seems to attract murder. He battles against the odds and his own incompetence to solve the mysterious death of a country manor house’s owner. It soon becomes clear that the murderer isn’t finished yet. Will the miscreant be unmasked before everyone else has met their doom or will the audience die laughing first?

“Murdered to Death” will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 4-5. Matinees will be performed at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, and Sunday, Nov. 6. Admission costs $15 per person and reservations are required. To reserve tickets, call (207) 667-6564 and visit www.lamoinearts.org. Masks are encouraged but not required.