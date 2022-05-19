Lamoine Community Arts to present one-acts 

LAMOINE — A readers’ theater production of two one-act comedies, “The Death of Me” and “This Random World,” will be presented by Lamoine Community Arts at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 21, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at the Lamoine Grange. No reservations are needed. Donations will be accepted.

New and familiar actors will take on various roles in the performance of Canadian playwright Norm Foster’s “The Death of Me” and Stephen Dietz’s “This Random World.”

Directed by LCA member Anne Stocking, “The Death of Me” was written by one of the funniest writers of intelligent comedy in Canadian theater today,” according to the Calgary Herald. The one-act explores what happens when a typical “every man” is given a second chance at life. Can he rewrite his past, or is his destiny already determined?

Directed by longtime LCA member Carol Mason, “This Random World” asks the serious question of how often we travel parallel paths of missed connections. Her production approaches the topic with empathy and humor.

The Lamoine Grange is equipped with an ADA-approved wheelchair entrance. The audience is required to wear masks and show proof of vaccination. Actors must wear masks when they are not on stage.

For more information, visit www.lamoinearts.org.