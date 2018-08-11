Kowalski on political fiction

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Author Charles Kowalski will discuss his latest book, “The Devil’s Son,” August 18 at 1:30 p.m. at the Southwest Harbor Public Library. In this novel, Kowalski has taken the current political climate and events to create a thrilling work of fiction, in which “the son of a notorious Nazi fugitive is running for U.S. President. A Secret Service agent sworn to protect him meets a beautiful Mossad spy determined to stop him.”

Kowalski is an active member of International Thriller Writers. His debut thriller “Mind Virus” won the Rocky Mountain Fiction Writers’ Colorado Gold Award, and was a finalist for the Clive Cussler Grandmaster Award and the Killer Nashville Claymore Award.

When not writing, he teaches at the International Education Center of Tokai University in Japan, but he will always call Mount Desert Island his American home.

Contact the library at 244-7065.