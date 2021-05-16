AUGUSTA—The University of Maine at Augusta (UMA) and the Penobscot Marine Museum will present “Kosti Ruohomaa’s Beloved Maine” with speakers Deanna Bonner-Ganter, author of “Kosti Ruohomaa: The Photographer Poet” and Kevin Johnson, Penobscot Marine Museum photo archivist, who will delve into the life and work of this iconic Maine photographer on May 20 at 6 p.m. on Zoom.

Ruohomaa was a storyteller with his camera. His lens captured villagers, farmers, woodsmen, river drivers and fishermen. This presentation will select images that showcase Ruohomaa’s poetic sensitivity not only of the people and rugged geography, but also of his visions of Maine’s winter and rugged coastal landscape.

This event is open to the public, but registration is required at https://form.jotform.com/211165897979173.

For more information, visit www.penobscotmarinemuseum.org/events.