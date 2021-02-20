Knitting for peace of mind

LAMOINE ─ Jazmin Galdamez has figured out how to make knitting a full–body experience.

And it’s not just because of the blankets and other items she crafts. In addition to using knitting needles, Galdamez knits with her fingers and sometimes her arms.

“I wake up and have a craving to knit,” said the 25-year-old former College of the Atlantic student who has started Sera Fina Knits Company. “When it comes to finger knitting or hand knitting, you have to finish it that day or have a project area or you lose stitches.”

It was a community project that introduced Galdamez to knitting when she was a sophomore in high school. She agreed to knit a small square that was included as a piece of a blanket that was donated to an organization. Galdamez then graduated to scarves.

“It wasn’t until I was in college [that] I started knitting hats,” she said. “This past year I discovered finger knitting and arm knitting … Finger knitting is more time consuming, but the results are amazing.”

When Galdamez says time consuming, she actually means the projects can suck up a good part of her day once she gets started. A 60- by 80–inch blanket she made by finger knitting took a day and a half to complete. “My whole back was hurting,” she said.

Outside of making hats, scarves, cat sweaters, blankets and purses, Galdamez said knitting has helped her emotional health while the world has shut down.

“This year, with the pandemic, knitting has really helped keep me sane,” she said, adding that her cats are big fans of the balls of yarn. “It’s also really good for keeping me off social media.”

When not using her fingers or arms to knit, Galdamez uses knitting needles, but prefers large ones to match the yarn she likes.

“I work with super bulky yarn most of the time,” she said. “There are times I get excited to try new projects. I bring my yarn to work every day.”

Galdamez explains that her knitting style is not super technical, but her passion for it keeps her churning out creations. While she explores the vast options of knitting stitches and colors of yarn, Galdamez said, “I don’t ever decrease the number of stitches.”

When it comes to buying yarn, she is a frequent shopper at Shirley’s Yarns and Crafts in Hancock. For unusual or bulkier versions, Galdamez finds her medium online.

“My next goal is to make a sweater or a cardigan,” she said. “Being able to make a project and gift it to someone; that makes me happy.”

Knitting brings Galdamez’s attention to her body, especially the long sessions. To avoid sore muscles, she realizes focusing on her posture is key. “Be mindful and [think] of sitting straight up,” she explained.

As an employee of Destination Health in Bar Harbor, Galdamez is working to meld meditation and knitting in a class there.

“At the end of every project, I get joy,” she said. “It’s been a getaway from negative stuff.”