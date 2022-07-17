Kneisel Hall musicians to perform free concert

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Southwest Harbor Library is offering the chance for music lovers to experience a chamber music program performed by young musicians who are about to move on to major orchestras and chamber groups.

A Kneisel Hall chamber concert will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 21, in the gymnasium of Pemetic Elementary School in Southwest Harbor.

Kneisel Hall, located in Blue Hill, is an annual chamber music festival and school. Summer concerts began in 1902 when Franz Kneisel, founder of the first professional string quartet in America, began bringing students to his Maine vacation home for summer study.

This free concert will feature several ensembles performing a variety of works. No registration is necessary.