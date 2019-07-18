Kimura explores nature’s balance

MOUNT DESERT — Work by local painter Keri Kimura will be shown at Swallowfield in Northeast Harbor July 18-Aug. 7.

An opening reception with the artist is set for Thursday, July 18 from 5-7 p.m.

Kimura is a visual artist living in Southwest Harbor. She studied painting at Smith College, the Glasgow School of Art and the New York Studio School.

She moved to Maine in 2015 and set up a studio in her home where she paints full-time during the winter months. This spring she spent a month as a resident at The Golden Foundation for the Arts in upstate New York. Many “When I moved to Maine, I became interested in the way nature has a kind of handwriting that combines pattern and chaos,” Kimura said.

“The way the veins of leaves are mirrors of one another and the anarchy with which they are carried and laid down in a breeze. The way it is obvious when this handwriting has been disturbed, when humans have changed the balance.”

Contact 276-8087.