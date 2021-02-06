Jesup’s February virtual planning sessions 

BAR HARBOR—The Jesup Memorial Library is looking for your input during three virtual community planning sessions in February on Zoom. The sessions will focus on community connections, the Jesup’s new building construction as well as the renovation of existing building and new technology. Community members are encouraged to sign up for any or all of the sessions that they are interested in attending.

The first group will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 5 p.m. and will focus on “connections.” The session will explore ways in which the library can facilitate the sharing of both physical resources and knowledge. Guiding questions for the meeting include, “How can the library enable mentorship, tutoring and apprenticeship among our community?” as well as “What nontraditional items could the library add to its lending collection that would increase environmental sustainability and accessibility to technology?” To sign up for this session, visit jesuplibrary.org/events/community and fill out the form.

The second group will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 5 p.m. and will focus on the construction of the new building and the renovations of the existing library building. This group will consider the library’s thermal envelope, mechanical systems, material use and energy consumption. The group will try to answer questions including, “How can the library be a role model and demonstration project for sustainable construction?” and “What performance standards could guide design and construction of the library?” To sign up for this session, visit jesuplibrary.org/events/construction and fill out the form.

The last group will meet on Thursday, Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. and will focus on the uses of new technology at the library. The group will look at how the spaces within and around the library can be used to maximize flexibility, adaptability and accessibility. In addition to familiar technology considerations this group will also look at how furniture and space design can increase versatility. The group will also try to answer the questions, “How can the library increase accessibility to cutting edge communications, research and fabrication technologies?” and “What makes a public space both inclusive and flexible?” To sign up for this session, visit jesuplibrary.org/events/technology and fill out the form.

After the first meeting of each of the groups, there will be subsequent meetings throughout the month of February. If you have any questions about the sessions, contact Lila Miller, advancement and community relations director at the Jesup at [email protected]. You must register to receive the Zoom links for the meetings. Sign up online or email [email protected].