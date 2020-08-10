Jesup enters next phase of “Youth Lead the Way!” 

BAR HARBOR—The Jesup Memorial Library wants community members to help grow its youth services and provide design input on the youth areas in its future building addition. Working groups will begin meeting this summer as the next phase of its “Youth Lead the Way!” planning process.

While the Jesup is raising funds for preservation of its historic building and expansion of the current space through the Jesup 2020 campaign, it is also developing a vision for the expanded spaces, resources and programs that will support youth of all ages as they learn, grow and connect. Anyone in the community is welcome to take part in the planning process, and kids and teens themselves are particularly encouraged to offer their input.

“We have had the privilege of bringing together an amazing group of educators, parents, teens, residents and Jesup supporters to plan the best possible range of opportunities for our kids. It’s community efforts like these that make library work so exciting,” said library Director Ruth Eveland.

Earlier this year, the Jesup surveyed its community members about what they wanted to see offered for youth, and a virtual focus group met in mid-May to help refine the priorities and principles. Anyone interested in joining a working group should visit jesuplibrary.org/youth to learn more. Plans and information about the expansion can be found at Jesup2020.org.