Jesup book sale 

BAR HARBOR—The Jesup Memorial Library’s 51st Annual Book Sale will be a pop-up experience on the front lawn of the Jesup. Instead of having the sale for just one week, this smaller experience will happen the whole month of August. All “purchases” are donations to the Jesup.

Masks must be worn when shopping and hand sanitizer and gloves are available to use when looking at the items. Anyone browsing is asked to follow social distancing guidelines and keep handling of items to a minimum.

The book sale is one of the Jesup’s largest fundraisers during the year. If you cannot stop by, consider donating in lieu of your normal book sale (and bake sale) purchases.