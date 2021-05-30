Island Quilters holds June exhibition 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—Island Quilters, a Mount Desert Island quilters group since 1992, will have an exhibition at Southwest Harbor Public Library during the month of June.

The group has been meeting via Zoom over the winter and has been busy making baby and oncology quilts for Mount Desert Island Hospital. The chapter is a member of the Maine Pine Tree Quilt Guild.

For those interested in joining the group, contact Tom Lee at 244-0087 or Michele Daley at 288-2866.

The library now welcomes limited walk–ins and appointments for 30 minutes. They ask that hands be sanitized upon entry, that masks be worn and that physical distance be maintained.

Call (207) 244-7065 for information or to make an appointment.