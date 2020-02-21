BAR HARBOR — The annual Island Jazz Night performance from Mount Desert Island and Trenton middle school jazz bands and the MDI High School jazz groups is planned for Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m.

The MDI Music Boosters will host a pasta dinner before the performance at 4:30 p.m. and bake sale from 5:30-8 p.m.

Dinner includes pasta with Italian meat or vegetarian sauce, salad and dessert for $10 per person. Gluten free options will be available. Diners are encouraged to bring their own utensils and cups.

All proceeds from the dinner benefit the MDIHS Music Boosters Scholarship Program. Link to an RSVP form can be found on the Island Jazz Night Pasta Dinner Facebook event page.