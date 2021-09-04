Intersection of Painting and Photography show at Shaw Jewelry

MOUNT DESERT — A photography show by John Woodruff, influenced by the natural world, background music in movies and the Jefferson Airplane light show in the 1970s, called Intersection of Painting and Photography, is now on display at Shaw Contemporary Jewelry in Northeast Harbor until Sept. 15.

Woodruff studied both photography and biology in college, earning a bachelor’s degree in the latter, and the two often collide in his artwork. His latest show, which can be viewed daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., explores patterns that occur at every level of life and the beauty of amorphous cellular shapes.

“Drawing on cues from nature, I create lush, patterned, fictional landscapes that often mimic aerial views,” wrote Woodruff, a Blue Hill resident, in an email about the exhibit.

To create the images, Woodruff copies source images, typically of the sun and moon, and cuts them into organic shapes. He then takes those shapes and creates a design of them on layers of glass to rephotograph them using spotlights to enhance the color and to create an illusion of depth.