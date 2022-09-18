Internationally recognized painter offers weekend workshop  

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Award-winning nature artist Barry van Dusen will teach a two-day watercolor painting class Sept. 24-25 for the Wendell Gilley Museum.

Combining a lifelong interest in nature with a formal art education, van Dusen has developed a style that acknowledges the importance of science and biology while maintaining the primacy of artistic expression. His paintings have been described as a blend of impressionism and realism.

The first day of this workshop is an intensive teaching day that takes place at the Gilley Museum from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Students will move outside for the second day to paint live animal subjects at the Acadia Wildlife Center from 1-4:30 p.m. Students will have more time on the second day to work independently, with tips and assistance from van Dusen.

Van Dusen is an internationally respected wildlife artist whose career has taken him all over the world. He prefers to work in the field, even with difficult subjects such as wild birds. Over the years, he has filled countless sketchbooks with hundreds of drawings done on location. Birds, he says, were his gateway to a passion for nature.

In 2020, he was one of two artists to provide illustrations for the book “Birds of Maine,” the first comprehensive overview of Maine’s avian inhabitants in more than seven decades. For another book published in 2020, “Finding Sanctuary: An Artist Explores the Nature of Mass Audubon,” he provided all the text as well as the illustrations, based on his visits to all 60 Mass Audubon sites over more than four years.

The cost is $100 for nonmembers and $80 for museum members. Lunch is not included. To register, go online to www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events. If you want to sign up for one day only, email Director of Engagement Melinda Rice-Schoon at [email protected].