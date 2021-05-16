In-person live drama returns to MDI

BAR HARBOR – In-person live drama returns to Mount Desert Island High School for two performances only on Friday, May 21, and Saturday, May 22, at 7 p.m., with the MDI Drama spring play, “Lend Us Your Ears: MDI Drama Presents Scenes from Shakespeare.”

The performance will be outdoors on a stage at the back of the high school opposite the tennis courts. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets for an evening of monologues and scenes from some of Shakespeare’s greatest works. Admission is by donation. There is no rain date.